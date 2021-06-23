2GB
Mark Latham slams ‘disgraceful’ MPs standing by ‘fake history’ book

34 mins ago
Ben Fordham
Article image for Mark Latham slams ‘disgraceful’ MPs standing by ‘fake history’ book

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham has slammed MPs who voted down his motion to remove a controversial book from state schools.

Bruce Pascoe’s claims in Dark Emu that Indigenous Australians were more advanced than originally thought, have been debunked by academics.

Mr Latham told Ben Fordham only five MPs supported his motion.

“The 34 who voted against it were the Liberal Party, the National Party, Labor and the Greens.

“How these people can sleep at night knowing they’ve authorised the book that’s untrue … is just a disgrace.

“The idea that we’ve now got a fake history book in NSW classrooms I just find horrific.

“When we’ve got young people, their minds polluted by fake history, it’s a sad day for NSW.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
