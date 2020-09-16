Mark Latham rips into koala policy ‘incompetence’

Mark Latham says Planning Minister Rob Stokes’ position should be in question amid a controversial koala policy.

The koala state environmental planning policy (SEPP) has been a matter of contention among the Coalition, with the Nationals insisting they’d move to the crossbench unless it was altered.

The Nationals later backed down from that threat.

Ray Hadley says the spatial maps used to identify locations where koalas could live, including areas of the northern beaches and parts of Bankwest Stadium, is “ridiculous”.

“It’s left-wing zealots inside the Liberal National Party and I think what they’re about is destroying the logging industry!

“It is removing the logging industry by stealth, that’s what Stokes is all about!”

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham told Ray Hadley Rob Stokes has a lot to answer for.

“You’ve never seen incompetence like it!

“A planning minister who’s done this really has no ministerial credibility and should consider his position.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty