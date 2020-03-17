Mark Latham reveals government to spend thousands on ‘joke’ tourist project

One Nation leader Mark Latham has spoken out against the NSW government spending thousands on a renewable energy tourist attraction.

Mr Latham tells Alan Jones the NSW Government has granted $90,000 to Glen Innes Council to build a viewing platform for people to look at a large broken windmill blade.

The White Rock Wind Farm had offered the blade to the council in 2018 after it was damaged during construction.

The tourist attraction is considered a monument to the council’s commitment to renewable energy.

Mark Latham says the money could be better spent on the health system.

“This is supposed to be a monument to their commitment to renewable energy, what it is a monument to absolute government waste and mismanagement!

“To spend $90,000 is just beyond belief!”

Image: Youtube/Steve Evans