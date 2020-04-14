2GB
Mark Latham pushes for country towns to be reopened

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
coronavirusMark Latham

As Australia’s infection curve continues to flatten, debate has turned to how and when coronavirus restrictions should end.

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham tells Mark Fordham that he’s hopeful the end is in sight.

“I hope it happens sooner rather than later, and it really should.”

Mr Latham says the exit strategy being discussed by the national cabinet this week should look at geography as well as industry.

“Let’s not forget that there’s over 100 local government areas in Australia that haven’t had a single infection.

“For those areas, where there’s a restriction on regional travel, wouldn’t you think you can open up some of the country towns – get their restaurants, cafes, hospitality industries… back underway?

“If that works, then move it to the regional centres that haven’t been badly affected.

“You’d go to the big cities last.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

