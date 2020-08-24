Mark Latham lashes out at ‘complete and utter BS’ after uranium bill shunned

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham has hit out after the NSW government abandoned their support of a bill to allow uranium mining in NSW.

Despite initially supporting the One Nation bill, Deputy Premier John Barilaro will commission his own research around uranium mining and will report back to cabinet before any policy decisions are made.

NSW Energy Minister Matt Kean said uranium was not a viable resource, with the price to extract it from the ground higher than the return.

But Mr Latham told Ben Fordham Mr Kean department lodged a submission to the inquiry to say the price of uranium is going up.

“So when the Minister doesn’t even know what his own department submitted to the parliamentary inquiry, just shows he’s out of his depth, he shouldn’t be in the ministry and he’s a job destroyer.

“Matt Kean hates jobs! As long as he’s in that cabinet unemployment in NSW will be tragically high.

“I think this is a tragedy for western NSW that a bunch of left-leaning liberals from the city have said they can’t have jobs.

“All that talk about the drought, COVID economic recovery from the Berejiklian government is complete and utter BS.”

