Mark Latham in disbelief at NSW school’s focus on gender pronouns

Mark Latham says a school on the state’s north coast should focus on improving results as it plans to move away from gender pronouns.

Parents of students at Bowraville Central School received a letter from the principal advising them about the school’s approach to using more inclusive language.

But NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham told Ray Hadley the school failed 100 NAPLAN tests across the board, below the Australian average.

“It’s hard to believe a school that’s struggling so badly with its academic results thinks it’s a priority to have degendered language.”

