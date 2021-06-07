Kean vs Latham: NSW MPs clash over plastic ban

NSW Mark Latham is criticising the state government’s plan to ban plastic after the Environment Minister defended the plan on-air.

Environment Minister Matt Kean’s plan would see an end to plastic straws, stirrers, cutlery, cotton buds with plastic sticks and expanded polystyrene food service items.

Mark Latham had said the changes will kill off the great Aussie picnic and BBQ.

“Mark Latham must get tired of being permanently outraged,” Minister Kean told Ben Fordham.

“Well, Matt Kean must get tired of interfering in people’s homes,” Mr Latham hit back.

“He’s like some strange environmental voyeur, looking through the windows to see what he can interfere with next.”

