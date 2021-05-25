2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Mark Latham calls for more resignations from NSW Labor

10 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Mark LathamNSW Labor
Article image for Mark Latham calls for more resignations from NSW Labor

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham is calling on NSW Labor Deputy Leader Yasmin Catley to resign.

Labor MP Chris Minns has resigned from shadow cabinet after a “dirt file” on him was circulated by someone from the Deputy leader’s office.

Jodi McKay is refusing to step aside, despite senior Labor figures calling for her resignation.

Mr Latham told Ben Fordham Ms Catley should be next to go.

“The denials saying she didn’t know about the dirt file, that didn’t convince me.

“I’d imagine there’s other shadow ministers who would say they can’t serve in a team with Yasmin Catley as the deputy or Jodi McKay as the leader.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

RELATED

BREAKING | Labor MP Chris Minns resigns from NSW shadow cabinet

Ben Fordham
NewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873