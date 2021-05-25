Mark Latham calls for more resignations from NSW Labor

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham is calling on NSW Labor Deputy Leader Yasmin Catley to resign.

Labor MP Chris Minns has resigned from shadow cabinet after a “dirt file” on him was circulated by someone from the Deputy leader’s office.

Jodi McKay is refusing to step aside, despite senior Labor figures calling for her resignation.

Mr Latham told Ben Fordham Ms Catley should be next to go.

“The denials saying she didn’t know about the dirt file, that didn’t convince me.

“I’d imagine there’s other shadow ministers who would say they can’t serve in a team with Yasmin Catley as the deputy or Jodi McKay as the leader.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

RELATED