Mark Latham accuses government of sneaking through changes ‘under the cover of the virus’

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham is accusing the NSW government of sneaking through changes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Environment Minister Matt Kean released the government’s discussion paper on banning single-use plastic bags in March.

The legislation will be crafted based on feedback and will likely be introduced late this year.

Mr Latham told Ben Fordham there needs to be greater transparency during the pandemic.

“The government likes to slip things through that the public doesn’t know about and do things under the cover of the virus.

“This would be a huge impact on the lifestyle of your average person in NSW.

“It’s a big worry and I would strongly urge the relevant minister, Matt Kean, to extend the public consultation period until we get back to normal.”

