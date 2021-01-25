2GB
Mark Latham accused of ‘scaremongering’ in domestic violence debate

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
The community is being encouraged to have their say on legislation to criminalise coercive control.

Liberal MP and chair of the parliamentary committee Natalie Ward told Deborah Knight coercive control is a form of repeated psychological, sexual or financial abuse.

She has rejected NSW One Nation Leader Mark Latham’s argument legislation could criminalise regular family behaviour.

“I don’t think that it’s appropriate to scaremonger or to politicise this issue.

“Abusive behaviour is not regular behaviour.”

Deborah Knight says it’s crucial to strike a balance to protect people.

“This is where people aren’t allowed to meet up with friends, aren’t allowed to wear certain clothes, aren’t allowed to access their bank accounts.

“It’s this sort of initial behaviour which sadly … ramps up to the becoming physical violence.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

For anyone needing help, please call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732, or reach out to your local police.

If it’s an emergency call triple zero (000).

 

131 873