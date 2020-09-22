Controlling partners could be prosecuted under proposed NSW law

NSW is considering prosecuting spouses who control their partners’ behaviour.

Attorney-General Mark Speakman is promising to fast-track a review by the NSW Department of Justice into laws that criminalise coercive control.

Labor MPs will propose a bill that would make it a crime to engage in a “pattern of domination”, including degrading, frightening or controlling someone, cutting them off from friends, relatives, doctors or lawyers, or monitoring their day-to-day activities.

NSW One Nation Leader Mark Latham told Ben Fordham there are issues with the proposed law.

“If a man was to park the family dog at the mate’s place and say “unless you do such and such you’re not getting the dog back”, and do that in front of the kids, that’s 10 years in jail.”

Image: Getty