2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Maritime Union slams ‘fantasy land’ claims as wharfies take a stand

1 hour ago
Ben Fordham
Paul Garrett

The Maritime Union is denying claims made over the demands of wharfies working under a ‘go slow’.

The Union has denied medical supplies are being impacted and has rejected reported details around pay negotiations.

“What’s been reported in media is fantasy land stuff.”

Patrick Terminal has said wharfies earn on average about $150,000.

But Maritime Union of Australia Sydney Assistant Branch Secretary Paul Garrett told Ben Fordham that’s simply not true.

“They’re false figures that have been made up and Patrick’s might be confusing them with their own bonuses that they’ve been paid.

“[The average] is probably a little bit north of $100,000. Nowhere near the telephone numbers that have been reported in the media.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873