Maritime Union slams ‘fantasy land’ claims as wharfies take a stand

The Maritime Union is denying claims made over the demands of wharfies working under a ‘go slow’.

The Union has denied medical supplies are being impacted and has rejected reported details around pay negotiations.

“What’s been reported in media is fantasy land stuff.”

Patrick Terminal has said wharfies earn on average about $150,000.

But Maritime Union of Australia Sydney Assistant Branch Secretary Paul Garrett told Ben Fordham that’s simply not true.

“They’re false figures that have been made up and Patrick’s might be confusing them with their own bonuses that they’ve been paid.

“[The average] is probably a little bit north of $100,000. Nowhere near the telephone numbers that have been reported in the media.”

