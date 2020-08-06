Marathon swimmer combats ‘horrendous’ local mental health epidemic

Warringah Masters swimmer Paul Bailey has set out on a marathon 15km swim to raise money for a cause near and dear to his heart.

Mr Bailey shared his lifelong struggles with depression and anxiety, telling Jim Wilson he spent 10 days in a detox unit battling Xanax and alcohol addiction.

His long distance butterfly swims raising money for Lifeline Northern Beaches are a way to contribute to the organisation’s crucial work in his local community.

“Suicide attempts in our area … have increased recently, since COVID-19 began.

“In one day alone, there were ten attempted suicides just in the Northern Beaches area.

“I find that horrendous. It actually chokes me up when I think about that Jim, because there’s so many families, let alone the individuals that are impacted by that.”

