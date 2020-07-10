Manly player slapped with extra penalties for offensive tirade

Manly star Addin Fonua-Blake has been dished extra punishment from the NRL over his offensive referee spray.

Fonua-Blake was sent off and copped a two match suspension after calling referee Grant Atkins a “f—ing retard” during a dramatic 14-12 loss against Newcastle.

NRL’s Acting Chief Executive, Andrew Abdo told Jim Wilson “these matters are always difficult and subjective” but his behaviour was “completely unacceptable”.

Mr Abdo said Fonua-Blake’s language also breached the anti-vilification code and required extra penalties.

“We fined him $20,000… all $20,000 will be redirected to wheelchair rugby league in Australia.

“Addin also has to undertake an online wheelchair rugby league refereeing course.

“This was not just about punishment, this was about rehabilitation and giving back.”

