2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Mandatory blood testing bill passes in spite of Labor’s ‘stupid’ amendments

1 hour ago
Ray Hadley
Article image for Mandatory blood testing bill passes in spite of Labor’s ‘stupid’ amendments

Legislation requiring blood tests for anyone who bites or spits on emergency service workers has passed the NSW upper house.

Labor’s amendments, which would have taken away from the purpose of the bill, were knocked back.

The bill will now return to the lower house when parliament resumes.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott told Ray Hadley he’s confident the bill will be made into law.

“Unless Jodi [McKay] lies to us again. She said that regardless of the amendments she’s gonna let the legislation through.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Police Association NSW lead organiser Jon Goddard told Ray Hadley a few changes were made to the bill by One Nation.

“They’re very sensible, mechanical changes.”

Press PLAY below to hear the changes

 

Image: Getty

Ray Hadley
LawLocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873