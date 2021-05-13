Mandatory blood testing bill passes in spite of Labor’s ‘stupid’ amendments

Legislation requiring blood tests for anyone who bites or spits on emergency service workers has passed the NSW upper house.

Labor’s amendments, which would have taken away from the purpose of the bill, were knocked back.

The bill will now return to the lower house when parliament resumes.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott told Ray Hadley he’s confident the bill will be made into law.

“Unless Jodi [McKay] lies to us again. She said that regardless of the amendments she’s gonna let the legislation through.”

Police Association NSW lead organiser Jon Goddard told Ray Hadley a few changes were made to the bill by One Nation.

“They’re very sensible, mechanical changes.”

