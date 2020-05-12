Man charged over 1988 alleged gay-hate murder of Scott Johnson

A man has been charged with the murder of Scott Johnson, more than 30 years after his body was found at North Head.

Scott Johnson’s naked body was found at the bottom of Sydney’s North Head in December 1988.

After initially being ruled a suicide, a third inquest into the 27-year-old’s death found he was a victim of a gay hate crime and fell off the cliff as a result of violence.

The 49-year-old Lane Cove man has been refused bail and will appear in court tomorrow.

A $1-million reward for information about Mr Johnson’s killers was offered by the NSW government in 2018, but his brother Steve Johnson made a personal contribution of $1 million, doubling the reward.

Steve Johnson told Alan Jones he doesn’t know if the reward has been claimed.

“I know that each of the announcements brought people from the community forward and that’s how the case was built.

“Yesterday was an emotional rollercoaster.

“I’ve been pretty relentless about pushing the case.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview