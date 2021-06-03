Mammoth drug bust: Senior cop details historic cocaine seizure

Three men could be facing life in prison after 3000kg of cocaine was seized in a joint investigation with US authorities.

A collaborative international police operation led to the United States Navy and Coast Guard seizing more than 1700kg following a tip off from NSW investigators.

Police will allege the shipments were part of a plan to bring in $900 million worth of cocaine.

A 42-year-old man was arrested yesterday after allegedly attempting to access the items.

A second man, aged 37, was arrested at a nearby car park while a third man was found at a Sans Souci property and taken to St George Police Station.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith told Ben Fordham the shipment is so large that the men face a life sentence if found guilty.

“If combined all the drug usage of cocaine throughout the whole of the population in NSW for a year, this load represents that amount.”

Image: NSW Police