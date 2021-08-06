‘Make it hurt’: Former MP floats new punishment for COVID rule breakers

With NSW breaking its record for daily cases again, there are calls to introduce harsher punishments for those who knowingly breach health orders.

Former MP and pub operator Craig Laundy told Jim Wilson the $1000 fine is too easily repaid, and the NSW government should consider suspending the drivers’ licences of rule breakers instead.

“There is precedent for this: I remember being caught on your mobile phone … whilst driving is now five demerit points.

“It didn’t start at five demerit points, it got to that level because police and the government kept telling people to take it seriously, and they were being ignored.

“So what did they do? They ratcheted up the penalty, they make it hurt.”

Press PLAY below to hear Craig Laundy’s proposal in full

Mayor of Moree Katrina Humphries also embraced Mr Laundy’s suggestion, and went further to insist those who put regional communities at risk face even greater punishment.

“I think you’re a bit kind. I think they should get thrown into jail straight-up.

“Attempted manslaughter, it is.”

Press PLAY below to hear the mayor’s take on COVID punishments

Image: Getty