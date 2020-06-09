Missing teen found after search overnight

A teenager with autism who went missing in the Port Stephens area overnight has been found safe.

Darshan Sigel, 13, was travelling home to the Blue Mountains with his mum when they stopped for a rest at a carpark near Heatherbrae on Tuesday night.

Police say he wandered off around 9.15pm.

Ray Hadley confirmed he had been found after making his way home.

Superintendent Chad Gillies from the Port Stephens and Hunter region told Ray it was a great outcome.

“We have found the young fella, he has turned up to his high school in Katoomba,” he said.

“He’s quite resourceful.

“He has managed to get his way from Heatherbrae in the Newcastle area all the way down there, which is a great result for his family and police.”

Police believe he hitch-hiked to Sydney and caught a train.

“He was quite determined to get to school today,” he said.

