2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

WATCH | Dramatic vision of police confrontation with gunman-at-large

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight & Jim Wilson
CranebrookGunmanPenrith
Article image for WATCH | Dramatic vision of police confrontation with gunman-at-large

Parts of Castlereagh Road in Penrith were shut down this afternoon, with a gunman eluding a massive police pursuit.

The operation began at Carpenter Street, Colyton, where a white SUV, believed to be stolen, was stopped by police.

The driver allegedly produced a gun and drove away, and the vehicle was found abandoned on Hanlan Street, Cranebrook.

A 22-year-old female was arrested after a foot pursuit in the adjoining Soling Crescent.

A search is underway for a male, armed with a gun, who is believed to have fled the vehicle into nearby bushland.

Listeners in the area report dozens of police vehicles on the scene, including the riot squad, dog squad and multiple PolAir aircraft circling.

Reports of shots fired are not accurate, police have confirmed.

In vision circulating on social media, police can be seen confronting the driver, ordering him to drop his weapon.

 

Seven News crime reporter Evan Batten was on the scene in Penrith, and told Jim Wilson with the sun setting, the search is now winding down.

“They’ve really scaled back the search.

“Unfortunately, at the point, he has managed to elude them.”

Press PLAY below to hear the latest from the scene

Deborah Knight & Jim Wilson
CrimeLocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873