Luna Park hit with fine after New Year’s Eve event

3 hours ago
2GB News
Article image for Luna Park hit with fine after New Year’s Eve event

Luna Park has received a $5000 penalty infringement notice following a New Year’s Eve event that breached a public health order. 

Police were tipped off after receiving footage of a large crowd gathered in the amusement park.

North Shore police commenced investigations and following inquiries with the venue and review of further footage, the company was fined for non compliance with noticed direction s7/8/9-COVID-19 – Corporation.

Police continue to appeal to the community to report suspected breaches of any ministerial direction or behaviour which may impact on the health and safety of the community.

Image: Caroline McCredie / Stringer via Getty Images

2GB News
