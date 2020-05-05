‘Lost for words’: Family of 86yo killed in home invasion prepare for online funeral

The family of Colin Saliba prepare to farewell him after he was brutally bashed to death during a home invasion.

The 86-year-old was fatally injured during a brutal home invasion in Cherrybrook last week, while protecting his 84-year-old wife who is still recovering from the head injuries she sustained.

Police believe the attack was targeted, and inquiries are ongoing.

A funeral service will be held this morning at St George Maronite Church, but due to coronavirus restrictions, most attendees will have to watch the service streamed live on YouTube.

Mr Saliba’s cousin Tony told Ray Hadley Colin’s family, including his seven siblings, are devastated they can’t all farewell their brother in person.

He asked Ray’s listeners to remember Colin with a prayer.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking, Ray.

“We’re … very lost for words. Very saddened by the circumstances our dear cousin was killed.”

Ray passed on his sincere condolences to the Saliba family.

“It’s made even more tragic that he can’t get the farewell he deserves.”

Image: Nine News