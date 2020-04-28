2GB
Elderly man dies after he was bashed in brutal home invasion

4 hours ago
2GB News
Cherrybrook

An elderly man has died after he and his wife were bashed in a horrific home invasion.

Police are investigating the serious assault of an elderly couple during a home invasion at Cherrybrook overnight.

Emergency services were called to Tallowwood Avenue in Cherrybrook overnight after reports two masked men had forced entry to the home.

Officers found an 86-year-old man and 84-year-old woman, with serious head injuries.

The armed men, who had their faces concealed, allegedly threatened the couple before assaulting them.

The elderly man was in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries but Police have now confirmed he passed away.

His wife remains in a serious but stable condition.

An investigation is underway and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

 

Image: Getty

