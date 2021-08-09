‘Lock it down totally’: Ray Hadley urges Premier to go harder on Canterbury-Bankstown
Ray Hadley is calling on the NSW government to crack down on people ignoring stay-at-home directives in the Canterbury-Bankstown LGA.
The NSW Premier has reiterated that Canterbury-Bankstown is the “epicentre” of the virus.
Ray Hadley says it’s time to bring in stronger measures for that LGA.
“Lock it down totally for a week. You can’t come outside of the LGA and you can’t go more than 1km from home for exercise.
“I know why she won’t do it, she’s terrified of being labelled a racist.
“The message is not getting through Premier!”
Press PLAY below to hear Ray’s comments in full