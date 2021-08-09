2GB
‘Lock it down totally’: Ray Hadley urges Premier to go harder on Canterbury-Bankstown

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Canterbury-Bankstowncovid-19
Ray Hadley is calling on the NSW government to crack down on people ignoring stay-at-home directives in the Canterbury-Bankstown LGA.

The NSW Premier has reiterated that Canterbury-Bankstown is the “epicentre” of the virus.

Ray Hadley says it’s time to bring in stronger measures for that LGA.

“Lock it down totally for a week. You can’t come outside of the LGA and you can’t go more than 1km from home for exercise.

“I know why she won’t do it, she’s terrified of being labelled a racist.

“The message is not getting through Premier!”

Press PLAY below to hear Ray’s comments in full

 

Ray Hadley
LocalNews
