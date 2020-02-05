Locals distressed at dirty water flowing from NSW taps

Locals in a NSW town are calling for answers as dirty water continues to flow from household taps.

Nine.com.au has obtained images of the dark brown liquid coming out of Lithgow taps.

Locals say the dirty water has been appearing more frequently and that water outages can last for days at a time.

Lithgow City Council the water has a mixture of iron and manganese sediment and doesn’t pose any health risks.

Residents have started a petition, demanding the water issue be addressed.

Caller Ailette tells Deborah Knight there has been “absolutely lots” of dirty water but the council is providing no answers.

“It actually stained my dog’s dishes and their enamel.

“You run up to the supermarkets and stock up on water… and the mayor has even suggested we do that.”

