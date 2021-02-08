2GB
Local towns suffer in mess left by caravanning boom

27 seconds ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Local towns suffer in mess left by caravanning boom

Small town residents are complaining of messes left behind by people camping in illegally parked caravans in local streets. 

Camps Australia Wide author Heatley Gilmore told Deborah Knight the issue is becoming rampant as many hotels and campsites are booked out.

“Certainly local regions, local councils and authorities, … just don’t realise the amount of demand there is there right now,” he said.

“We’re only just at the base of an iceberg.

“I think we’re about to see a massive growth through this winter season, assuming borders stay open.”

Mr Gilmore called for a “more encompassing conversation” to create further camping options for travellers.

“They need to open their eyes up to understand there’s a broader market out there than people who want to go to the local caravan park.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
