Local hero: The remarkable man who set up a cafe for the vision impaired

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
local hero
Article image for Local hero: The remarkable man who set up a cafe for the vision impaired

Craig Shananhan was diagnosed with cancer when he was just two years old.

The diagnosis left him with vision in just one eye, however that couldn’t stop his passion for cooking.

He completed a TAFE cookery course and began a career as a qualified chef.

Now Craig has set up a cafe for the vision impaired through a GoFundMe campaign.

It’s called The Blind Chef Cafe and it’s based in Penrith, and comes complete with braille and large font menus, as well as tablet voiceover.

Click PLAY to hear Craig’s story below

Image: The Blind Chef Cafe Penrith Facebook Page

Jim Wilson
News
