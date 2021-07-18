LNP Senator Matt Canavan pushes back against lockdowns

LNP Senator Matt Canavan is questioning why lockdowns are still being used as the primary measure to control COVID-19 in Australia.

Sydney is entering its fourth week of lockdown, with daily cases still above 100.

Mr Canavan told Ben Fordham he supported lockdowns last year.

“We have a situation now where almost all residents of aged care are vaccinated, a large portion of older Australians have one dose, we aren’t seeing the same fatality rates overseas with this Delta variant … so why are we locking down now?

“We just can’t keep doing this.”

