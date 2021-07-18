2GB
LNP Senator Matt Canavan pushes back against lockdowns

12 hours ago
Ben Fordham
MATT CANAVAN
LNP Senator Matt Canavan is questioning why lockdowns are still being used as the primary measure to control COVID-19 in Australia.

Sydney is entering its fourth week of lockdown, with daily cases still above 100.

Mr Canavan told Ben Fordham he supported lockdowns last year.

“We have a situation now where almost all residents of aged care are vaccinated, a large portion of older Australians have one dose, we aren’t seeing the same fatality rates overseas with this Delta variant … so why are we locking down now?

“We just can’t keep doing this.”

Ben Fordham
AustraliaHealthNews
