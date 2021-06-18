Listener’s ‘really powerful’ note for men kickstarts tough conversation

After receiving a powerful email from a listener battling depression, Ray Hadley has continued his campaign to encourage men to talk openly about their mental health.

Assistant Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention David Coleman told Ray men account for three quarters of suicides, but only one third of mental health appointments.

Half a billion dollars has been allocated by the federal government to establish “a network of mental health centres”, but men need to be encouraged to have mental health conversations, he said.

“The truth is that … many men have been brought up not to talk about feelings and difficult thoughts, but it’s so important that we do.

“That email that you read out before was a really powerful example.

“Talk to someone – it doesn’t have to be a professional consultation, it might just be chatting to a mate or joining a Men’s Shed … but that can be a really important first step.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14, BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636, or MensLine Australia on 1300 789 978

