Listener’s call for help to track down former high school class

A 2GB listener has reached out to Deborah Knight to put the call out for alumni from Ryde High School in the 1960s.

Caller Ross said the reunion is coming up on Wednesday 16 June, and they’re keen to track down more former students.

“We were the first class year at Ryde High School back in 1960, so we left school in 1964, 57 years ago,” he said.

“We are all getting to the 74 aged group, and we were one of the first co-ed high-schools in NSW.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ross’ call on 2GB

To get in touch with Ross, email rosschalcraft@gmail.com

The reunion is on at 12pm Wednesday 16 June at Governor Hotel, 9 Waterloo Road, Macquarie Park.

Image: iStock