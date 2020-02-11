2GB
Listener sends in photo of floods on the Central Coast

12 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Tuggerah Lakes

Listener Toni owns the local boatshed at Tuggerah Lakes which has been devastated by floods.

He sent Ray Hadley a photo of his business after the damaging weather over the weekend.

