Linda Reynolds admitted to hospital amid parliament rape allegation scandal

1 hour ago
Ray Hadley
Linda Reynolds
Article image for Linda Reynolds admitted to hospital amid parliament rape allegation scandal

Western Australian Senator Linda Reynolds has taken medical leave after being admitted to Canberra Hospital.

The move was made on advice from her cardiologist, relating to a pre-existing medical condition.

Ms Reynolds was set to appear before the National Press Club today, expected to front questions about her handling of the sexual assault allegations made by former staffer Brittany Higgins.

“That will negate the need for any tricky questions from members of the media about her lack of memory when it comes to what happened in relation to Brittany Higgins,” said Ray Hadley.

She’s been contacted by the Prime Minister, who expressed his concern and sympathy.

Brittany Higgins has released a short statement on Twitter, wishing her “all the best with her recovery”.

Senator Marise Payne will be the Acting Defense Minister until Ms Reynolds returns.

“I hope she’s okay, I hope it’s not a serious heart condition,” said Ray.

“We wish her well.”

Click PLAY below to hear more 

Image: Sam Mooy / Getty 

Ray Hadley
AustraliaNewsPolitics
