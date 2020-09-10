Lifeline chairman’s powerful and personal plea this R U OK? Day

Lifeline chairman John Brogden is calling for a permanent increase in mental health support as Australians acknowledge R U OK Day.

On September 10, Australians are encouraged to check in with their families, friends, and colleagues, starting by asking ‘Are you okay?’

Mr Brogden penned a powerful editorial in today’s Sydney Morning Herald sharing his own journey with mental health battles.

“It’s funny Jim, every year I think I’ll be alright on that day, and I’m not. It hits me every year,” he told Jim Wilson.

“I also realise that I was given a second chance in life. Not everybody gets a second chance.”

Government funding for mental health programs and suicide prevention has been increased during the pandemic, but Mr Brogden said all sectors of the community need to step up.

“Until we have the same percentage spent on mental health … as we have on physical health, then we won’t be treating it properly.

“When this physical pandemic is over, we’re heading straight into a mental health pandemic.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

If this story raised concerns for you, please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.