‘Life sentence too harsh’ for alleged doper Bronson Xerri

Paul Gallen has rejected calls to ban Bronson Xerri from the NRL for life if he’s found guilty of cheating.

The Cronulla Sharks young gun will have the chance to plead his case to the NRL’s anti-doping tribunal, after returning a positive result for metabolic steroids in his B-sample.

Xerri was indefinitely suspended by the NRL in May after failing his ASADA drug test in November 2019, and will face a four year ban from rugby league if found guilty at the tribunal.

Sharks legend Paul Gallen told Mark Levy he’s surprised the results were so slow to arrive, but refuted Mark’s “zero tolerance” call for a lifetime ban.

“It is a huge mistake, but I just think to ban someone for life, to give someone a life sentence away from the sport that they’ve known for a long time … is too harsh.

“I haven’t once condoned what he’s done, but I don’t condone a lifetime ban.”

The Wests Tigers’ handling of Benji Marshall’s farewell, however, was something both Gal and Mark could agree was poor.

The Tigers opted to quietly issue a press release announcing Marshall would not return in 2021.

“I think a press conference … with Benji there and the club would’ve been a far more responsible thing to do,” Gal said.

“It’s not a good look for the club at all.

“How do you try to tell a young bloke … ‘stick with us for the next 13 or 14 years’? Look what they’ve just done to Benji.”

