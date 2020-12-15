Levy v Rothfield? Paul Gallen throws down brutal fight challenge

Mark Levy has exclusively tipped Mark Hunt to win the Sydney Superfight on Wednesday night, and now Paul Gallen’s had his revenge.

The NRL star turned boxer is still backing himself to win despite Mark’s naysaying, offering up a counter-challenge.

“I do have a big fight coming up if I win this one … but I want you to fight Phil Rothfield. Is that possible? Come on mate – you could be the headline!”

“Listen, listen, … my name’s Mark Levy, it’s not Mark Hunt, so don’t start trash-talking me!”

