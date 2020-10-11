2GB
‘Let’s be frank’: Victorian MP reacts to state of disaster extension

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Tim SmithVictoria

Melbourne’s lockdown could last longer than anticipated with the Premier eluding to tweaks to the scheduled reopening next weekend.

Retail, hairdressers, beauty therapists and outdoor dining were flagged to reopen from October 19, but a higher than anticipated number of cases could push that back.

The state of disaster has been extended by another four weeks.

Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith told Ben Fordham the state needs to start opening up.

“It’s utter misery down here.

“His policy is elimination, let’s just be frank.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Nine News

