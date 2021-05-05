2GB
Leila Abdallah announced as Mother of the Year 2021

2 hours ago
First with Ben Fordham
Leila AbdallahMother of the Year
After Barnardos cancelled their Mother of the Year awards, Ben Fordham took up the mantle, supported by Christian group Family Voice.

Leila Abdallah has been announced as the worthy winner of the top award, and told Ben she’s “happy, humbled and privileged” to receive the honour.

Press PLAY to see her reaction

 

Leila lost three children in the tragic Oatlands crash, and has since brought her message of forgiveness to the entire country.

She told Ben she wants to dedicate her award to all mothers who have lost a child, whether through miscarriage or stillbirth or a tragic event.

Press PLAY below to hear the full announcement

 

First with Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
