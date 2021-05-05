Leila Abdallah announced as Mother of the Year 2021

After Barnardos cancelled their Mother of the Year awards, Ben Fordham took up the mantle, supported by Christian group Family Voice.

Leila Abdallah has been announced as the worthy winner of the top award, and told Ben she’s “happy, humbled and privileged” to receive the honour.

Leila lost three children in the tragic Oatlands crash, and has since brought her message of forgiveness to the entire country.

She told Ben she wants to dedicate her award to all mothers who have lost a child, whether through miscarriage or stillbirth or a tragic event.

