Legal advice with Turner Freeman: Police compensation and superannuation

43 mins ago
Joe Hildebrand
Legal MattersTURNER FREEMAN
Article image for Legal advice with Turner Freeman: Police compensation and superannuation

Turner Freeman legal advice is back for another Legal Matters segment, this time discussing police compensation and superannuation.

Sarim Attique from Turner Freeman Lawyers joins Deborah Knight to answer your questions.

Listen to the full segment below or tune in Tuesdays at 1.30pm to hear it live

Need legal advice? View Turner Freeman’s police compensation and superannuation services here

Or to listen to previous Legal Matters segments, click here

Law
