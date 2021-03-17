Left’s hypocrisy ‘cheapens’ call for action on gendered violence: Peta Credlin

Sky News commentator Peta Credlin has expressed her disappointment in the outcomes of the March4Justice.

She told Jim Wilson the national movement advocating for solutions to gendered violence has been “cheapened” by partisanship.

Peta pointed out that the calls for Christian Porter to identify himself as the subject of rape allegations have not been echoed in the case of allegations against an unnamed Labor frontbencher.

“It’s an issue owned by all women – it’s not an issue for women on the left or women on the right.

“We can fix some things here, we can really make some change, but if it gets mired in this usual … fight in and around the sitting week, I think that diminishes us all.

“The women of Australia are owed a lot more than that.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Twitter/Sophie Walsh