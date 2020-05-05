Leaked figures predict 3000 US COVID-19 deaths a day

The Trump administration is projecting that up to 3000 people will die each day from COVID-19 in the United States.

The leaked projections came from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

President Donald Trump has said the death toll could reach 100,000 as he urges states to re-open.

The US has recently averaged 1870 deaths a day from the coronavirus and over 69,000 people have died to date.

Nine News U.S. Correspondent Tim Arvier told Ray Hadley the White House has disputed the leaked figure.

“A lot of people are horrified and a lot of people are pushing back and saying it’s fake news.”

