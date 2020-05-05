2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Leaked figures predict 3000 US COVID-19 deaths a day

6 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Donald TrumpTim Arvier

The Trump administration is projecting that up to 3000 people will die each day from COVID-19 in the United States.

The leaked projections came from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

President Donald Trump has said the death toll could reach 100,000 as he urges states to re-open.

The US has recently averaged 1870 deaths a day from the coronavirus and over 69,000 people have died to date.

Nine News U.S. Correspondent Tim Arvier told Ray Hadley the White House has disputed the leaked figure.

“A lot of people are horrified and a lot of people are pushing back and saying it’s fake news.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ray Hadley
NewsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.