Lawyers voice ‘real concerns’ over overhaul to sexual consent laws

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Michael McHughNSW Bar Association
Article image for Lawyers voice ‘real concerns’ over overhaul to sexual consent laws

The NSW Bar Association has expressed “real concerns” with the proposed overhaul to sexual consent laws.

A court will no longer be able to find a perpetrator had reasonable grounds to believe a victim was consenting, unless steps were taken to obtain that consent.

Head of the NSW Bar Association, Michael McHugh, told Ben Fordham they have concerns about how the laws will impact people in relationships.

“[They] might wake someone from sleep by some form of sexual touching and if these reforms go forward, then you’ve committed a serious criminal offence.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview


Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
LawNewsNSW
