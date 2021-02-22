Lawyer warns government could ultimately make COVID-19 jab mandatory

A HR lawyer believes the government will eventually mandate the COVID-19 vaccine as employees question whether they will be forced to get the jab.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has insisted COVID-19 vaccination will remain voluntary, but there remains a lack of clarity over whether businesses can force it upon workers.

HR Lawyer Michael Burns told Ben Fordham the government “is running a mile from the issue”.

“This idea from government that there won’t be mandatory vaccinations in some industries, I just think that’s wrong.

“I think ultimately they’ll walk back from that. I think, at this stage, they just don’t want to spook people by suggesting that vaccinations might, in any sense, be mandatory.”

