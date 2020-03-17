LATEST: ALL Australians overseas urged to return ‘as soon as possible’

The Australian Government is urging all Australians overseas to return home, as soon as possible.

The official advice was issued on Tuesday night.

DFAT is warning people they may not be able to return to Australia in future as they may have planned.

“As more countries close their borders or introduce travel restrictions, overseas travel is becoming more complex and difficult,” the DFAT advice read.

“You may not be able to return to Australia when you had planned to.

“Consider whether you have access to health care and support systems if you get sick while overseas. If you decide to return to Australia, do so as soon as possible.”

Those returning to Australia already face 14 days in self-isolation, as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Health care systems in some countries may come under strain and may not be as well-equipped as Australia’s or have the capacity to support foreigners,” DFAT said.

“Many countries are introducing entry or movement restrictions.

“These are changing often and quickly. Your travel plans may be disrupted. You may be placed in quarantine or denied entry to some countries.”