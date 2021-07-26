2GB
Late mother’s ‘pearls of wisdom’ inspire and uplift Samantha Jade

4 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Samantha Jade
Article image for Late mother’s ‘pearls of wisdom’ inspire and uplift Samantha Jade

ARIA award-winning singer-songwriter Samantha Jade has shared an intimate insight into her treasured memories of her late mother.

She told Deborah Knight during lockdown she’s been able to better herself in her writing, but it’s a book of positive affirmations written by her mother that she’s been turning to in times of need.

“We found all these little notes that she had written.

“We used to call her an information junkie, because she’d read something and she’d write what she’d learnt down.

“When I’ve feeling low, or when I’m missing her, I … take these little pearls of wisdom that she instilled in us.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Samantha Jade is encouraging Afternoons listeners to help her write a new song for the Priceline Sisterhood Foundation.

For more details, click HERE.

 

Image: Don Arnold/WireImage via Getty Images

Deborah Knight
CharityLifestyleMusic
