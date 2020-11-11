Last chance for NSW Blues: Brad Fittler reveals redemption game plan

Tonight’s State of Origin game is do-or-die for the NSW Blues, who will hand the series to Queensland if they don’t perform.

Coach Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler admitted to Mark Levy last week’s game “wasn’t a very State-of-Origin-like performance” from the Blues.

He’s looking forward to seeing how his debutants – Isaah Yeo and Nathan Brown – perform, believing Brown will “get better as the games get bigger”.

“I don’t think the stage is going to overwhelm him.”

Captain Boyd Cordner has been replaced by James Tedesco for the rest of the series following a head knock.

Freddy explained Cordner’s decision to stand aside was his own, and says he has much to consider with two years left in his Sydney Roosters contract.

“His only fear ever in life is letting people down. It’s time for him to look after himself, and go and prepare for whatever happens into the future.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Facebook/NSW Blues