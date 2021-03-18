Landslide loss was ‘all on us’: Manly players defend Des Hasler

The Manly Sea Eagles have leapt to the defence of coach Des Hasler over a landslide loss to the Sydney Roosters.

Sea Eagles veteran Kieran Foran told Mark Levy the team’s round one result was “disappointing” and “not a reflection of where we think we’re at”.

However, he’s hopeful they can bounce back against the Rabbitohs on Manly’s home turf this Saturday.

“We just completely missed the mark.

“Dessie’s record speaks for itself; he’s the best coach I’ve ever had.

“I was surprised by all the chit chat throughout the week … he wasn’t in control of that result, that was all on us [players].”

Image: Manly Sea Eagles/Official website