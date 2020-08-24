Landowners to be required to do hazard-reduction burns on their properties

Landowners in fire-prone areas will be required to perform hazard reduction on their own properties as NSW prepares for the upcoming fire season.

Military-style water bombing tactics will also be trialled during the upcoming bushfire season.

Using aerial fire fighting earlier in bushfire battles, is one of 76 recommendations stemming from an inquiry into last summer’s deadly blazes.

NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott told Ben Fordham these are fair recommendations that will be implemented.

“If people ignore the risks on their property and that endangers the lives and livelihoods, and infrastructure of a neighbouring property then the RFS is deemed, quite rightly, to rectify and reduce any hazards.”

Image: Getty