2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Labor’s Joel Fitzgibbon takes inspiration from John Howard

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Angus TaylorJoel FitzgibbonQuestion Time
Article image for Labor’s Joel Fitzgibbon takes inspiration from John Howard

Labor backbencher Joel Fitzgibbon had ruffled some feathers when he brought a copy of John Howard’s political autobiography, Lazarus Rising, into parliament.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor has joined in on speculation behind the particular reading choice.

“Could Joel be Lazarus?” He asked Deborah Knight, “Or indeed could Bill Shorten be Lazarus?”

Joel explained his logic to listeners…

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Sam Mooy

Deborah Knight
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873