Labor urged to ‘get back to basics’: Joel Fitzgibbon

Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon is echoing international sentiment about “getting back to basics”.

Former British prime minister Tony Blair recently warned against progressive politics around the world and the negative impact it can have on voting.

Mr Fitzgibbon told Ben Fordham there needs to be a change.

“We have to focus more on working-class people and to spend less time on issues like climate change.”

Image: Nine News