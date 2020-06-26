Labor scandals the ‘tipping point’ for Eden-Monaro by-election

Chris Smith believes the recent spate of scandals rocking the Labor party could spell out the end for leader Anthony Albanese.

The most recent Labor controversy struck today, with the home and offices of NSW Upper House MP Shaoquett Moselmane raided by Australian Federal Police over an alleged China connection.

Chris Smith revealed to Mark Levy the ramifications of this on the upcoming Eden-Monaro federal by-election “are not to be underestimated”.

“I’ve spoken to a very senior NSW Liberal party minister who this afternoon reckoned that this could be the tipping point for Eden-Monaro.

“And, if that becomes a seat for the Liberals… you just wonder whether they’ll be changing leaders… for the Labor Party.

“You just wonder if Anthony Albanese can survive?”

