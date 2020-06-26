2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Labor scandals the ‘tipping point’ for Eden-Monaro by-election

1 hour ago
Mark Levy
CHRIS SMITHEden-MonaroLabor

Chris Smith believes the recent spate of scandals rocking the Labor party could spell out the end for leader Anthony Albanese.

The most recent Labor controversy struck today, with the home and offices of NSW Upper House MP Shaoquett Moselmane raided by Australian Federal Police over an alleged China connection.

Chris Smith revealed to Mark Levy the ramifications of this on the upcoming Eden-Monaro federal by-election “are not to be underestimated”.

“I’ve spoken to a very senior NSW Liberal party minister who this afternoon reckoned that this could be the tipping point for Eden-Monaro.

“And, if that becomes a seat for the Liberals… you just wonder whether they’ll be changing leaders… for the Labor Party.

“You just wonder if Anthony Albanese can survive?”

Click PLAY below to hear the full audio

Image: Getty

 

Mark Levy
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873